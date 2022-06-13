Paul Vasquez 7 year old Texas boy gunned down during sleep in drive by shooting. Unknown gunman targeted Harris County trailer home. No arrests.

‘Mommy, I’ve been shot…’ A 7-year-old Texas boy was fatally shot and killed in his bedroom over the weekend in a drive by shooting, when an un-known gunman opened fire on his family’s home, cops said.

Paul Vasquez was hit in the upper back and left mortally wounded as the bullets ripped though his home in the 13800 block of McNair Street in Harris County circa 11 p.m, Sunday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 7-year-old was in the family’s trailer home with his mother and two brothers at the time of the incident.

The family members were either already sleeping, or getting ready for bed, when a silver sedan stopped outside, and someone inside the vehicle fired a volley of bullets at the home.

Paul, who was asleep in the front of the mobile home, suffered a gunshot to the chest. He was able to get up and tell his mother he had been struck by a bullet to the chest before becoming unresponsive, Harris County Sgt. Jason Brown said, according to KHOU11.

No arrests or identified suspects

The child was then taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he mortally succumbed to his injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

Not immediately clear is how the mother and her three young children came to be targeted.

‘A child was killed and during a drive-by shooting this morning,’ Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Monday. ‘This is the daily toll of gun violence. Gun violence in the US can’t be viewed as a solitary issue.

‘Let’s not accept daily gun violence as our norm. Our hearts go out to all those grieving in the wake of these shootings. We can and we must do more to stop gun violence.’

To date cops have made no arrests or identified any suspects.