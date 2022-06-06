Indiana woman runs over cheating boyfriend after tracking him with AirTag

An Indiana woman has been accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend and killing him after tracking down the man at a bar with an Apple AirTag where she ‘caught’ the victim with another woman.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, allegedly hit her boyfriend, Andre Smith, also 26, with her vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on, Friday June 3 in the parking lot of an Indianapolis pub called Tilly’s.

‘Officers arrived and located Mr. Smith laying on the ground underneath a vehicle,’ Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. ‘It appeared he was struck by the vehicle. Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Engine Company 6 responded and unfortunately pronounced the Mr. Smith deceased at the scene.’

Authorities determined the victim having been run over not once, but up to three times by Morris’s vehicle. The man died at the scene.

A witness said Morris had told her about how she tracked down Smith with an AirTag, according to a probable cause affidavit for Morris’ arrest WISH-TV reported.

Jilted girlfriend

She also allegedly said she was in a relationship with victim and thought he was cheating on her with another woman, the Indianapolis Star reported.

After arriving at Tilly’s, the ‘jilted’ girlfriend allegedly grabbed an empty wine bottle and swung it at the other woman. The bottle did not hit her because Smith intervened and caught it.

Moments later, the three of them were asked to leave by staff.

A witness later shared with police that she was at a bar when she saw Morris pulling forward and clipping Smith with her car in the parking lot.

‘And he went down, at which time… [Morris] then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,’ the probable cause affidavit states.

But there was more to come.

Morris then allegedly attempted to run after the woman after exiting her vehicle but police intervened and placed her under arrest. The woman that had initially been at the pub with Smith was not harmed in the incident.

AirTag used for devious reasons

As of Sunday night, Morris is being held behind bars in the Marion County Jail and was preliminarily charged with murder, according to online jail records.

Morris is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Apple’s AirTag is a tracking device intended to help find lost items such as keys.

The coin-sized devices can be attached to keys, backpacks, purses and other items to help people track them down via iPhone if they’re misplaced.