3 yr old Detroit boy found dead in freezer after mom had...

Chase Allen Detroit 3 year old boy decomposing body found in freezer after mother had prior cases with Child Protection Services. Autopsy underway to discover manner and cause of toddler death.

A Michigan mother has been arrested after her 3 year old son’s ‘decomposing’ body was found in a freezer. The macabre discovery comes despite Child Protection Services (CPS) being called to the family home ‘dozens of times.’

Police recovered Chase Allen‘s decomposing corpse from the rundown home in Detroit on Friday morning.

The toddler was blind and had other disabilities and had not been seen since March, his grandmother said.

His family said his mother, 30, whose name authorities declined to publicly release, ‘couldn’t deal’ with him and say they had asked numerous times to take care of the boy.

They also claimed CPS had visited the rundown house ‘dozens of times’ in 2022 alone but were never allowed inside.

Living in poverty and squalor

Cops visited the house and suspected something was wrong when the woman refused to cooperate with them and tried to flee.

They entered the home and found Chase’s body in a freezer in the basement as well as five other children, including a newborn, living in squalor.

The woman was arrested while the five surviving youngsters were taken to hospital before speaking with a child psychologist.

The boy’s grandmother Toni Haynes said she and other members of the family had called CPS ‘dozens of times’.

She told The Detroit News: ‘I called CPS on her. A lot of us called, and they’d come out and give her kids right back to her.’

She claimed officials visited the house numerous times but her daughter told them Chase had gone to live with his paternal grandfather’s girlfriend in Coldwater.

She said: ‘But then (the grandfather) got out of jail and he told me Chase wasn’t living with his girlfriend.’

Autopsy to determine cause and manner of death

Haynes said relatives visited the property around two weeks ago and again called CPS. Neither she nor police could say how long he had been in the freezer for. A report via FOX2Detroit indicated the boy had been in the freezer since March.

Detroit Police Chief James White said: ‘The discovery would not be possible without the officers’ intuition.

‘They recognized there was something not right in the way the occupant was communicating with them.’

Told the police chief to reporters: ‘This case has shocked me, and shocked our investigators.

‘The other kids who were in the home — just imagine what they’ve gone through. Imagine what they endured living in that home.

‘You can imagine they’re all going to be suffering from some level of trauma. We’ll learn more in the coming hours and coming days after the kids are interviewed.’

In addition to interviewing the suspect and her children, investigators are looking into whether the woman had previous contacts with Detroit police or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, White said.

An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.

Not immediately known were the whereabouts of the children’s father(s).