Virginia grandparents charged with murder after Rottweiler dog mauls 7 yr old...

Stephen Kachmar and Penny Lee Bashlor charged with murder after Rottweiler dog mauls their 7 yr old granddaughter, Olivia Grace Floyd to death.

The grandparents of a seven-year-old Virginia girl face murder charges after she was mauled to death by their Rottweiler dog.

Olivia Grace Floyd was fatally attacked by the four-year-old canine at her grandparents’ home in Waynesboro on January 29. Despite being rushed to hospital, the child mortally succumbed to her injuries.

Step-grandfather Stephen Kachmar, 60, and grandmother Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, face up to 70 years behind bars if convicted of non-capital murder, involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and possession of a vicious dog.

The girl’s parents, Brooks Anthony Floyd, 39, and Alicia Rene Floyd, 37, of Augusta County face lesser charges of cruelty/injure to a child which carry a five year sentence, according to Waynesboro Police Department.

All four were arrested on Friday following an extensive investigation and an indictment by a special grand jury, police said.

History of prior violent attacks

Both grandparents and the father are being held at Middle River Regional Jail awaiting trial but Alicia has been released on bail.

Another woman was also injured in the attack, but police did not identify her. The dog was taken away and destroyed by authorities.

Of note, the 120-pound Rottweiler had a prior history of violent attacks, according to police.

The News Leader reported that on Sept. 11, 2020, a 23-year-old Waynesboro man was walking along Parker Heights Road when the Rottweiler pulled away from a woman’s leash, attacking and biting the pedestrian.

The bite victim described the dog as ‘very aggressive.’ The attack left a permanent scar on the man’s chest, according to a family member.

The dog was quarantined at home for ten days but no charges were filed.

A day after Olivia’s death, Kachmar was given a summons for harboring a dangerous dog, according to a prior report by the News Leader.

Olivia was remembered in her obituary as a second-grader who loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns and animals.

Her family requested those attending her funeral wear clothing ‘congruent with a celebration,’ including the child’s favorite colors punk and purple.