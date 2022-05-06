Sherry Noppe missing Katy, Texas woman found alive after her barking dog stays with her for 3 days in woods, alerting searchers.

A missing 63 year old Texas grandmother at the center of an intense search was found alive Friday morning according to Harris County authorities.

Sherry Noppe of Katy was found circa 3 a.m by ‘by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods,’ Harris County Pct 5 announced in a statement.

Noppe was last seen Tuesday afternoon while out walking the family’s black Labrador retriever, Max.

She was seen on security camera footage walking on Sparrows Ridge Drive near Pattison Elementary in Katy. Since then, no one had heard from her.

Her family believed she was likely walking to George Bush Park, where she was ultimately found several miles away from when she was last spotted north of the park.

Small miracle

Her son said she has a mild form of dementia and left the house without her cellphone.

Texas EquuSearch launched an operation to find Noppe at George Bush Park on Wednesday, and the search continued Thursday until the afternoon when it was suspended due to bad weather.

Volunteers and search crews returned to the area Friday morning KTRK reported.

‘It’s a small miracle that she’s alive after being missing for so long,’ said Constable Ted Heap in a tweet. ‘Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to Texas Equusearch along with the army of searchers who never gave up.’

According to friends, Noppe was alert and talking, but cold and covered in mud.

She was lying in a marshy area, several feet from the main trail.

Noppe likely was in the park as storms rolled through Thursday afternoon.

‘Us and police had heard some dogs barking faintly here and there, and so we just kept listening for that,’ family friend Michael England told KTRK. ‘We were happy to find her. Happy that she is alive, healthy. The dog was there. Everything was good. I mean, the dog saved her life.’

Noppe is recovering in a nearby hospital. Her dog, Max, is resting at home and safe.