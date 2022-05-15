Buffalo shooter had name of Waukesha Parade victim killed by BLM activist...

Payton Gendron had name of Waukesha Parade victim Virginia Sorenson killed by BLM activist Darrell Edward Brooks on barrel of assault rifle used in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting that left ten dead, mostly blacks.

The gunman who killed 10 people at an upstate Buffalo, New York grocery store had the name of a white woman who was run over at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year scrawled on his gun at the hands of a purported BLM activist.

Photos of the rifle used by Payton Gendron, 18, in the live-streamed massacre inspired by ‘hatred towards blacks’ show the misspelled name of Virginia Sorenson.

Sorenson, 79, was at the Waukesha Christmas parade to perform as part of the ‘Dancing Grannies’ troupe when black man, Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, driving a SUV plowed into the crowd, killing her and five others.

Prior to that attack, Darrel Brooks had shared social media posts promoting Black Lives Matter and violence toward white people.

Gendron shot a total of 13 people at the Tops Friendly Supermarket in Buffalo at about 2.30pm on Saturday. Of the thirteen people shot, ten were black.

Revenge for killing of white woman at hands of BLM activist?

The teenager, described as an outcast with extreme views, had a 180-page manifesto that focused on the ‘great replacement theory,’ which holds that whites are being deliberately outnumbered in the US by immigrants to skew elections in favor of Democrats.

Buffalo police did not respond to questions about the writing on the gun, the Daily Beast reports.

Photos of the rifle used in the shooting appear to show Virginia Sorenson’s misspelled name along with the N-word written across the barrel.

Sorenson was killed on November 21 during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

She was one of four members of the ‘Dancing Grannies’ that were mowed down by Darrell Brooks, who had espoused his own controversial views about race.

In a Facebook post from June 9, 2020, Brooks wrote: ‘LEARNED ND TAUGHT BEHAVIOR!! so when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it…the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD..’ followed by a middle finger and expletive emoji.

The post was among several that emerged in the wake of his arrest after he drove his red Ford SUV in a crowd of kids and elderly dancing groups during the parade in the Milwaukee suburb.

More evidence of motive. Screenshot from the Buffalo gunman’s livestream of the massacre: He appears to have scrawled the name Virginia Sorenson on his assault weapon. She was a white woman mowed down by a Black man during the Christmas parade in Wisconsin last November. pic.twitter.com/TmTzPyqidV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 15, 2022

Brooks determined not to have targeted specific ethnic or racial group

Waukesha police later determined that Brooks had not planned the attack and that he did not seek to target any specific ethnic or racial group.

He is awaiting trial on 77 total charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

On Saturday evening, purported white supremacist, Payton Gendron pled not guilty to one count of first degree murder for his supermarket rampage that killed 10 people.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office was working with federal authorities to bring further terrorism, hate crime and murder charges.