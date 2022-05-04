Kent Cody Barlow Utah driver high on meth crashes & kills 2 three year old boys. Victims killed at hands of reckless speeding driver id as best friends, Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.

A Utah man high on meth and driving up to 100 miles per hour crashed into a set of horse stables where two 3-year-old boys were playing, instantly killing both of them, Utah authorities stated.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, was seriously injured in the wreck and taken to a hospital in Provo where he was later released after being treated.

The speeding driver faces two counts of automobile homicide with criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance, DUI with serious bodily injury, speeding at 100 mph, and other charges according to a release from the Utah Sherrif’s Office.

The deadly crash occurred in Eagle Mountain, a city about 40 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw Barlow ‘driving recklessly’ as fast as 100 mph and ‘weaving or drifting into oncoming traffic’ around 7:20 p.m, Monday night, before running a red light and crashing into the stables, killing the two boys playing inside.

Speeding driver high on meth was on parole

Family friends identified the victims as Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson, both aged 3.

The two 3-year-old boys were playing with toys in an animal corral when they were struck by Barlow’s vehicle and thrown more than 75 feet, according to the sheriff’s office. They were both killed instantly.

Three passengers in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A preliminary drug screen of Barlow, who was on parole at the time of the crash, tested positive for methamphetamine.

In 2019, Barlow was arrested after allegedly stealing a police car with two guns inside and leading police on a chase, according to KTVX.

Read a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office: ‘We express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys. Their loss is a senseless tragedy and we can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families.’

On Tuesday family friends created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs for the families of the young boys who were friends their entire lives.