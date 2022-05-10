Ex Carroll County volleyball coach of the year posed as teen to...

Evan Frock Carroll County volleyball coach and substitute teacher at Maryland’s Westminister HS posed as teen to solicit illicit child images.

He reached out to more than 1000 unsuspecting children on social media. A Maryland high school volleyball coach faces multiple charges after posing as a teen boy to solicit and receive explicit photos and videos of underage girls, authorities said.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, was arrested Monday on multiple child p*** charges after a search warrant was executed at his home in Taneytown, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Frock, who worked as the head varsity volleyball coach at Westminster High School and who was once nominated as Carroll County coach of the year allegedly used several usernames on Snapchat to send, receive and solicit explicit photos and clips of young girls.

Frock, who also worked at the school as a long-term substitute teacher, posed as a boy during his alleged scheme. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip that a subject later identified as Frock had shared child porn on Snapchat from last April through October, sheriff’s officials said according to WMAR2News.

Investigators believe Frock contacted more than 1,000 users on Snapchat. Even worse, authorities believe the man may be associated with other schools and athletic businesses throughout greater Baltimore. He used usernames such as volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323, and pictures1025 on the social media platform, authorities said.

How many victims were there?

‘Investigators are working with school officials and the Carroll County Board of Education to identify additional student victims who may have had inappropriate contact with Frock,’ sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Frock was terminated from his roles Monday, according to a statement released by the Carroll County Public Schools District.

‘Mr. Frock is no longer employed by Carroll County Public Schools. His employment was terminated today,’ Carroll County Schools said in a statement. ‘We are cooperating fully with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and their investigation into this matter.’

Frock also worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletics Director at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills. Liberty Christian School officials said he has not been employed at the school since June 2020.

Frock remains held without bail in Carroll County ahead of a bond hearing set for Wednesday. An attorney was not listed in court records, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Investigators urged parents fearing their children may have been victimized by Frock to contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.