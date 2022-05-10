: About author bio at bottom of article.

Los Angeles mom killed 3 kids with help of teen son

Angela Dawn Flores West Hills LA mom shoots dead 3 kids with help of teen son. Murders occur less than a week after woman calling ex husband and talking about God.

A Los Angeles mother of seven has admitted to killing her three children at a Woodland Hills residence – allegedly with the help of her 16-year-old teen son.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, told authorities that she killed her daughter Natalie, 12, and her twin boys Nathan and Kevin, 8.

Following her arrest on Sunday, Angela Flores was being held on $6 million bail, according to the LAPD. Her son and alleged accomplice was being held without bail at Sylmar Junevile Hall on a single count of murder.

The mom-of-seven previously lived in the Kansas City area and worked at a construction company there, according to her Facebook page.

Flores’ three other children live out of state with their father and were not harmed.

‘My family is abusing me!’

Police responded to a West Hills home shortly before 8am on Mother’s Day. Paramedics declared Flores’ children dead at the scene. The nature and cause of death was not publicly divulged.

The night before the murders, neighbors told of hearing the mother screaming, ‘My family is abusing me!’

Flores was then observed walking to her next-door neighbor’s front yard, opening a Bible and lighting candles.

Paramedics got there at around midnight and put Flores on a stretcher. She allegedly tried to free herself and screamed, ‘Wheres my Bible? Where’s my Bible?’

It remains unclear what happened between the mother’s outburst and the children being found the next day.

Authorities got a 911 call about an incident at the home at about 7.40am on Sunday.

They responded to the reports of assault with a deadly weapon at the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Kids thought to have been killed a day before mom and teen son’s arrest

Flores had just moved to the California home about three months ago.

Three children were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. They were Flores’ 12-year-old daughter 8-year-old twin boys, CBS News reported.

Police sources said that the kids appeared to have died on Saturday, a day before they were discovered.

The two boys attended a charter school in the area.

Flores and her son allegedly sought refuge at two different neighborhood homes before police arrived Sunday morning, according to KTTV.

On Sunday, police were seen going in and out of the one-story ranch style house.

Los Angeles police have named Angela Dawn Flores as the woman who allegedly killed three of her children on Mother’s Day—and a 16-year-old boy was arrested as an accomplice. https://t.co/dbMXkNu7ez — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 9, 2022

Children were shot according to neighbors

‘No other suspects are being sought at the moment,’ said LAPD Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz.

A neighbor alluded to the children being fatally shot.

Jacob Corona, Flores’ ex-husband, said she called him Tuesday night, nearly a week before the children were killed, and made several odd comments.

‘She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened,’ Corona told the LA Times.

Corona said they married in 2001 and divorced in 2007. The two had not spoken regularly since their divorce, Corona said. They have a child together, but that child is not among the dead and did not live with Flores.

Upon the mother being taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, Flores was later taken into custody by the LAPD along with her 16-year-old son.

Both mother and teen son have been charged with murder. No known motives were immediately known.