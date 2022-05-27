Florida baby drowns in bathtub while mom did nails in garage

Alyssa Carolyn Jimmie Florida mom charged with manslaughter after leaving baby in bathtub to do nails in other part of home after boy drowns.

A Florida mother has been charged in the death of her 7-month-old son who drowned in the bathtub while leaving the baby unattended to do her nails in another part of the home.

Alyssa Carolyn Jimmie, 22, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18 for the accidental drowning death of her infant on May 20, Local10 reported.

On Friday, May 20, Jimmie was running a bath for her baby and his 3-year-old brother in her Miami-Dade home when she left the bathroom to do her nails in the home’s garage.

She told investigators she felt comfortable leaving the boys in the tub unattended because there was no drain plug and water could flow freely down the drain.

The garage, which houses an at-home manicure station, is about 62 feet away from the bathtub, police said.

Very sad set of events

When Jimmie returned to the bathroom about five to 10 minutes later, the tub was filled with water and her infant child was unconscious. The drain had been clogged with a small face towel, the mother told police.

She said she began CPR on the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 because her phone wasn’t working.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where medical staff were able to restart his heartbeat — though he was presumed brain dead. The boy died three days later, according to NBC6.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner determined that the baby died from accidental drowning.

A Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge set Jimmie’s bond at $10,000.

‘It is a very sad set of events. I’m sorry for your loss,’ Judge Mindy Glazer told the mother. ‘Make sure you stay in touch with your attorney and listen to what they tell you.’