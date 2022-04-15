Vincent Jean Elizabeth NJ road rage driver caught on video repeatedly running over fleeing woman. Man now faces attempted murder charge.

A N.J man has been charged with attempted murder after video caught him attempting to ‘repeatedly’ run over a woman fleeing for her life.

Vincent Jean, 56, rammed the 23-year-old victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times during his rampage in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Witnesses watched on in horror as the man backed up then revved forward over the pedestrian.

The woman, who has not been named, miraculously survived and is being treated in hospital in a critical condition according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Footage filmed by a neighbor across the street showed (see below) the SUV turn off a road before accelerating over the sidewalk as the victim is seen running away in terror.

‘Yo, what the f***. What the f***.’

The vehicle manages to catch up with her as the woman’s cries are heard as she is mowed down, with the driver continuing to drive with her underneath on a stranger’s front garden.

The road rage driver then reversed with the woman now seen on the grass barely moving.

But there was more to come.

Jean once again revs up his engine and launches another attack on her despite his victim lying still.

Onlookers, including the cameraman, screamed ‘stop, stop’ but the driver continued to drive over her.

He honked his horn as he made it over her for a second time before finally coming to a halt.

The woman was left lying on the ground while witnesses yelled: ‘Yo, what the f***. What the f***.’

‘Complete stranger who committed a heinous act of road rage’

The woman was rushed to hospital and was reported to be alive and in a critical condition after at least one surgery.

Jean fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto, prosecutors said.

The attack started following the man and woman becoming embroiled in a confrontation over a minor traffic incident further up the road.

The driver was said to have tried to flee but the woman pulled out a camera and started taking pictures of his vehicle and following him up the street local12.com reported.

The victim’s family released a statement which stated in part: ‘We want to be clear that this was not the result of any domestic dispute. This man was a complete stranger who committed a heinous act of road rage and attempted to kill our daughter simply because she was trying to get necessary information to lawfully report an accident while he was fleeing the scene.’

County Prosecutor William Daniel said: ‘At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck.

‘The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.’

Jean is being held at Union County Jail pending a pretrial detention heading, documents show. He faces first degree attempted murder along with aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto.