Courtney Williams Yuba County California mother drowns her 5 month & 2 yr old sons in bathtub while husband was at work. No known motive.

Why? A Northern California mother-of-two has been accused of drowning her sons – a 5 month old baby and 2 year old toddler boy- in the bathtub while her husband was at work.

Courtney Williams, 26, was arrested at her home in the Sacramento suburb of Linda on Thursday after the children’s father called 911 at around 11:45am, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The husband returned home from work for lunch when his wife ‘allegedly told him that she had hurt the children,’ the department said in a statement.

He found the bodies of the boys – five-month-old Holden and two-and-a-half-year-old Ronin – in a bathtub full of water, authorities said.

Despite efforts to revive them, the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors tell me Courtney Williams, 26 remained expressionless as deputies arrested her for allegedly drowning her two infant and toddler boys. Their father was on the ground crying. @ABC10 https://t.co/DOA09QSQh6 pic.twitter.com/QnPsPR3Dck — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) April 8, 2022

Arrested mom showed no expression whatsover

Deputies who responded to the family’s ranch-style home in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue arrested the mother, seen on cellphone video recorded by a neighbor being handcuffed while dressed in pink sweatpants and no shoes.

Neighbors who witnessed the arrest described Williams as having ‘no expression whatsoever’ on her face, and no tears, reported ABC10.

Video panning the family front yard showed two children’s rain boots on the ground along with a swing set with a seat for a baby.

‘At this time, detectives believe the apparent drowning of the boys was intentional,’ the statement said, although it didn’t mention a possible motive.

Williams was booked into the Yuba County jail on a charge of murder and was held on $1million bail.

‘The tragic loss of 5-month-old Holden and his 2 1/2-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,’ Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in the statement. ‘There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.’

Neighbor Heather Ronson whose own children used to play with 2 year old Ronin was left inconsolable.

‘[He’s] just a sweet little boy, and the fact that I’m never going to him again is heartbreaking,’ the woman told KCRA.

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.