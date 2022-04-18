Cara’s Lounge shooting in Furman, South Carolina marks 3rd mass shooting in the US over Easter holiday weekend. No arrests as gun violence in the US continues unabated.

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting at a South Carolina restaurant over the weekend- the shooting marked the 3rd mass shooting in the US in over the Easter weekend.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning at Cara’s Lounge in Furman, South Carolina, located about 50 miles northwest of Columbia, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

‘SLED agents are leading an investigation into a shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County this morning where at least nine people were shot,’ SLED said in a news release. ‘At this time there are no fatalities.’

The lounge was hosting an Easter bash when the shots rang out. There were people inside and outside the lounge when the shooting started, and some even had to jump into nearby ditches to avoid being hit, WTOC reported.

‘It was scary. We were just trying to get to safety,’ Jasasi Williams told WTOC. ‘We didn’t know where the shots were coming from. So we just ran to try to get to safety and then we fell, and we were just trying to get to safety because everyone was running and screaming.’

Up to 35 injured and 2 killed in 3 mass shootings over Easter holiday weekend

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear. No arrests to date had been made.

The shooting comes a day after a shooting incident at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, that left 14 people injured.

Nine people were shot and five others were injured while fleeing the scene Saturday afternoon, police said. The injured ranged in age from 15 to 73 years old.

Police said they arrested a 22-year-old on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and added that more charges may be forthcoming in the Saturday incident.

Along with the shootings in South Carolina, one other mass shootings took place over the weekend, including one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where 90 gunshots rang out at a packed party of underage individuals at an Airbnb location – the incident led to 2 killed and 8 injured.

The gun violence follows the mass subway shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday which led to 29 injured, ten suffering with gun injuries with a lone black man arrested the following day after video of him calling out ‘whites’ and rising homelessness and income inequity in the US.