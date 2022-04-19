Bill O’Reilly JetBlue Airport threatens airline worker over delayed flight goes in viral video, including outspoken former FOX News host saying worker is going to get fired along with vulgar language at JFK airport, ‘You f***ing scumbag’.

He’s back and how! Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has been caught on video threatening an airline worker after a recent flight was delayed up to five hours.

‘You’re going to lose your job.’ the 72-year-old told the JetBlue worker at New York‘s JFK airport in video obtained by the dailymail.

O’Reilly, who has a history of easily losing his temper, was on his way to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean on the morning of Sunday, April 3.

In video provided by a passenger, the outspoken conservative commentator is seen towering over the airline worker who seeks to appease the irate traveler.

‘What you’re gonna do…it’s three hours late,’ O’Reilly says. He can then be heard saying: ‘No, no, no, You’re gonna find out,’ O’Reilly proceeds to animately point at the airline employee.

‘You f***ing scumbag. Don’t talk to me like that.’

O’Reilly then squints at worker’s name tag, which the man helpfully holds up for him so he can read it more easily.

He then starts cursing at the man as his face contorts into anger. The exact words cannot be made out on the video.

The airline worker then objects to O’Reilly’s tone. ‘You’re threatening me with violence, man,’ the un-known employee says. ‘No I’m not,’ replies O’Reilly.

‘You’re gonna lose your job,’ now says as he continues to inspect the worker’s name badge.

He then demands: ‘You’re going to get that information,’ before storming away from the counter.

In the video, O’Reilly has his face mask pulled down below his chin. At the time Federal regulations made it mandatory for everyone in airports to wear a face mask. All others shown in the video — including the airport employee — are wearing masks correctly.

The character assassins on social media completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy who misled passengers during a five-hour delay. We’ve covered on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. I expected this. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 19, 2022

Bill O’Reilly responds to ‘character assassination’

The passenger who shot the video on his phone told the dailymail he was completely taken aback by O’Reilly’s behavior.

‘I couldn’t believe how arrogant he was,’ he said.

‘That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it’s not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job.’

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said he could not comment on the altercation until he had seen the video.

O’Reilly responding to the episode, posted on Twitter: ‘The character assassins on social media completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy who misled passengers during a five-hour delay. Were covered on BillOReilly.com,’ adding, ‘I expected this.’

O’Reilly, who now hosts the podcast No Spin News, is no stranger to hyperbole and emotional online tirades. During his 2015 divorce from Maureen McPhilmy, their teenage daughter told a forensic examiner that he told her he struggles to control his anger.

I’m more shocked that #BillOReilly flying #JetBlue! 🤔. Isn’t he a millionaire?Saving a “bill”(buck) by any means necessary since the days of #FoxNews.Still arrogant though. Bill O’Reilly caught losing his temper & berates JetBlue employee https://t.co/ifAF6Bp4rf via @MailOnline — Alesia Martin (@alesiabmartin) April 19, 2022

‘F**k it, we’ll do it live.’

The daughter said she once saw him choking her mother.

An outtake of him ranting while working on Inside Edition in the 1990s also showed how he could lose it. It showed O’Reilly cursing at employees due to problems with his teleprompter.

Eventually he yells ‘F**k it, we’ll do it live.’

The video went viral and was included in Time’s list of Top 10 Celebrity Meltdowns.

O’Reilly claimed he was just trying to amuse his co-workers.

He was fired by Fox News in 2017 after The New York Times reported that the network had settled five lawsuits with women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Two of the suits were for sexual harassment The suits cost the company around $13 million.

O’Reilly himself paid out $32 million to legal analyst Lis Wiehl in January 2017 just weeks before signing a new $100 million, four-year contract with Fox News.

Wiehl claimed he regularly sexually harassed her and had sent her explicit material. O’Reilly said he had received the illicit content from a troll and had forwarded it as she was one of his lawyers.

The cable news channel’s parent company 21st Century Fox admitted that it knew of Wiehl’s claims when it renewed his contract, but it said that it added provisions specifically aimed at harassment saying O’Reilly could be fired if any more cases were revealed.

Within three months O’Reilly was out.