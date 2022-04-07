Alisa Wash and Talon Rodgers Virginia Beach newly weds shot dead as police now seek the whereabouts of Collin Rodgers described as an endangered adult.

A young newlywed couple were found shot dead at their Virginia Beach apartment on Monday, with police now seeking the whereabouts of the husband’s younger brother who they call an ‘endangered adult.’

Alisa Wash and Talon Rodgers, both 23, were married on March 11.

Police said they don’t believe the couple’s deaths were the result of a domestic dispute. No motive has been announced and no arrests have been made a City of Virginia Beach government notice stated.

On Wednesday, officers announced that they were looking for Rodgers’ younger brother Collin, 20.

‘Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance, Rodgers is considered endangered,‘ police said.

Is younger brother involved?

It remained unclear if police identified the younger brother as a potential suspect.

Collin Rodgers was last seen by his parents at their home in nearby Yorktown on March 27, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. That is one week before the bodies of the newly wed couple were found. The sibling was discovered missing on April 4 – the same day that the newly weds were found deceased. It remained unclear when exactly Alisa Wash and Talon Rodgers were shot dead.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and were motorcycle enthusiasts.

Alisa graduated from the private Walsingham Academy in 2017, according to her Facebook page. The K-12 school in Williamsburg, Virginia costs up to $18,360 a year for high school students.

She went on to attend the University of Lynchburg, according to her social media profile.

When police arrived at the newly wed’s apartment in the Thalia Gardens Apartments and Townhomes complex, they found that Alisa and Talon had been shot.

A woman who lives in the unit above them called the police after a friend of the couple knocked on her door. The friend asked the neighbor if she had seen them, since no one had been able to reach them and Talon hadn’t shown up to work.

‘They seemed happy’

The couple seemed happy, the upstairs neighbor told the Virginian-Pilot.

‘They were such good people,’ she said. ‘They were always together.’

Their next-door neighbor Zak Rabe told the Virginian Pilot that he was working at home late one night last week when he heard ‘a couple of loud bangs.’

‘It was the middle of the night,’ Rabe said. ‘I had my headset on. I couldn’t really tell if it was close or far away.’

Collin Rodgers is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 140 lbs, and having dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.