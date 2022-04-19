: About author bio at bottom of article.

Stockton Ca HS student stabbed to death by intruder in random attack

A 15-year-old teen girl has been stabbed to death in a random attack by a male intruder at a high school in California, police said.

Alicia Reynaga was stabbed multiple times by the trespasser, who was identified as 52 year old man, Anthony Gray, after he entered Stagg High School in Stockton shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, KCRA reported.

She was brought to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Campus security detained Gray and the school was placed on lockdown, KCRA reported.

‘Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students,’ Stockton Unified School District tweeted. ‘A trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student.’

“My daughter didn’t have any enemies…she was a good kid, a great kid…I just feel like it’s a dream. We’re just trying to wake up.”— Manuel Reynaga, father of 15 y.o. Alicia Reynaga spoke w/@kcranews at a vigil for his daughter who was stabbed to death at Stockton’s Stagg HS pic.twitter.com/YxH0KvH8D6 — Melanie Wingo | KCRA 3 (@MelWingoKCRA) April 19, 2022

No known motive

Gray drove to the school and went through a campus gate. The assailant carried out the attack before security could stop him, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be a ‘random act.’

No known immediate motive was known.

‘My daughter didn’t have any enemies…she was a good kid, a great kid…I just feel like it’s a dream. We’re just trying to wake up.’ Manuel Reynaga, father of 15 year old Alicia Reynaga told media.

Authorities recovered a weapon from the scene as investors ‘try to determine why this student was targeted.’

Police said Monday they arrested Gray on suspicion of murder and booked him into San Joaquin County Jail.

School officials said the district ‘definitely will be re-evaluating’ campus security.

‘We began to work with local law enforcement immediately and they’ve taken over the investigation,’ the superintendent said.