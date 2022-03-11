Johnson Larose and Charlotte Fischer Saucy and Honey YouTube couple busted for trespassing after filming overnight show at Pennsylvania location.

How about a ‘fun illegal sleep over’ at a retail store for our TV show?

A Pennsylvania couple face up to 7 years jail after illegally entering a Target store overnight last month in a bid to film a challenge video for their YouTube channel.

Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, allegedly went into the store in Exton just before closing, with the couple hiding behind boxes to create content for their ‘Saucy and Honey’ YouTube page, which has picked up about 18,200 followers since the couple joined the platform in 2020.

A 25-minute video posted on the channel on Feb. 21 (see below) shows the couple walking around the darkened store, dancing in front of product displays and describing the noises they heard in the empty building. Eerily, music can still be heard playing overnight at the closed retail store.

Eventually, the couple are seen leaving the following morning as Target employees arrived to open up the retail outlet.

At what cost fame and following?

Larose and Fischer initially thought their ‘escapade’ hadn’t been noticed, but West Whiteland Township police told FOX29 the couple tripped an alarm when they left using an emergency exit around 3 a.m. Police said the couple returned to the store around 8 a.m., though at one point in the video, Fischer is shown inside the store and mentioned it was after 4 a.m.

Officers initially came to the store in response to the alarm, they didn’t find anyone at the Target, police said. They only discovered the couple had been there after reviewing surveillance video.

Larose and Fischer did not steal anything from the store, police said.

West Whitehall Township Detective Scott Pezick told FOX29 that Larose and Fischer were fortunate the situation didn’t create a tense encounter with police.

‘no regrets just living life and having fun’

‘When you go to a burglary call you have a heightened sense of awareness. Suddenly, you see somebody in there or maybe they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, but it’s not a great situation for anybody,’ Pezick said. ‘They weren’t out to harm anybody, but we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.’

‘I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it, we were expecting a fine nothing crazy,’ Fischer told FOX 29.

A description on the ‘Saucy and Honey’ YouTube page describes the channel as a place for vlogs, pranks, challenges and travel.

Larose and Fischer were each charged with felony criminal trespassing and conspiracy, according to court documents. They were released on $25,000 unsecured bail and are banned from visiting any Target stores in Pennsylvania. Their next hearing is scheduled for March 24.

The “Saucy and Honey” page has since posted several other videos, including the latest, ‘Surprising My Boyfriend with GRANNY UNDIES to See His Reaction.’