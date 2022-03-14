Marcos Sandoval Los Angeles man, 52, shot dead walking dog in mid city neighobrhood by man getting out of car in suspected robbery gone wrong. No arrests.

‘We’ve never had anything like that…’ Video surveillance has been released showing the moment a man walking his dog early Saturday along a Los Angeles street being shot and killed by the occupant of a sedan vehicle pulling up in a area described by neighbors as a ‘no crime zone.’

Marcos Sandoval and his dog are seen walking near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning when a car approaches and stops at the intersection, KCAL-TV reported.

A neighbor’s security camera catches the moment a driver gets out of the automobile, exchanges words with Sandoval and fires at the victim several times before fleeing northbound on Genesee.

A passerby discovered Sandoval’s deceased about 6:15 a.m. and called 911.

Sandoval’s dog, Little Torro, is seen in the footage running away after the first shot. The animal was not injured and made it back home safely according to family members. At the time of the shooting, Sandoval had taken out the family dog like every other morning for a morning walk.

‘Usually very quiet neighborhood’

‘He started barking at my sister’s window, the back door, and my sister went out to look for him,’ Sandoval’s daughter, who was not named, told KCAL. ‘When she couldn’t find him, that’s when she called me.’

A neighbor who heard the gunfire described the sound of two men arguing loudly shortly before the shooting.

‘I woke up maybe like 5:30 and heard two men talking loudly, arguing,’ she told KCAL on the condition of anonymity, adding that she believed the two men knew each other and had been arguing, while saying she couldn’t make out what they had been arguing over.

‘Then my dog and cat woke up and a few minutes — maybe five minutes — went by, then I heard two gunshots. I didn’t know they were gunshots at the time,’ the woman added.

Sandoval’s daughter described her dad as a ‘good person’ who ‘had no enemies.’ Or did he?

‘We don’t know why someone would just target him,’ she told KCAL. ‘He would always put me and my sister first before anyone and it’s just not fair that they just took him away from us like that.’

LAPD Lt. John Radtke said police have not established a motive in the shooting.

Victim of suspected robbery

‘This is a very quiet neighborhood, no significant crime patterns,’ he said.

Dazed neighbors described the area as a ‘no-crime zone.’

‘We’ve never had anything like that,’ Shirley Dionzon, who has lived in the area since 1965, told KCAL.

Adding, ‘If someone was shot right out there, who knows who that was, who did the shooting. I’m very afraid now.’

Come Sunday night, family members gathered at a vigil to remember the husband and father who was shot and killed while walking his dog in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood over the weekend.

An ongoing investigation has led detectives saying Sandoval was the victim of a robbery according to FOX11.

To date, no suspects have been named nor any arrests made.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 213-382-9470 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.