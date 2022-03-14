Chad Blackard Baton Rouge Louisiana man playing with gun accidentally shoots dead pregnant teen & unborn child sitting in front car seat. Karrington Smith id as victim.

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child, according to sheriff’s officials in Louisiana.

Chad Blackard, 23, was arrested following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WAFB reported.

After investigating, authorities learned Smith was hit by a bullet while inside of a car. Blackard was sitting behind the victim when he allegedly fired a single round from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting her in the back.

Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child later died according to EBRSO.

Had bragged how gun outperformed moments before

Before she died, Smith initially told deputies that the gun had accidentally fired while in her purse, EBRSO said, but further investigation revealed Blackard was responsible the Advocate reported.

During questioning, deputies learned Blackard was allegedly ‘playing with the handgun’ when it discharged. Blackard told deputies when he tried to reposition the gun, it ‘went off.’

According to EBRSO, Blackard later stated he squeezed the trigger while readjusting the weapon.

At the time of the shooting, Blackard bragged about how his gun ‘outperforms’ a gun owned by another passenger, arresting document stated.

Posted Haley Clayton on Facebook: ‘karrington len jade smith i have no words to say. i love you more than words can ever say you were my sister from another mister. as i sit here and try to process all of this you and little dallas layne were my whole world my everything yall were my heart outside of my body. i remember the first time i met you were just clicked right away we were bestfriends. i remember like it was yesterday when you called me and said i was gonna be an aunt i was so happy. i tried to save you i tried so hard. you and little dallas watch over all of us we love you jade