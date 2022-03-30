Carol Maltesi aka Charlotte Angie Italian adult actress who lived double life murdered by her food blogger boyfriend, Davide Fontana. Discarded remains found by passerby in rubbish bags at a holiday destination.

In a case that has startled Italian authorities, the dismembered body of a Dutch-Italian adult actress was found in rubbish bags by a side of a road earlier this month. Arrested in the woman’s murder was her food blogger boyfriend who admitted filming murdering the entertainer earlier this year.

Davide Fontana, 43, told investigators how he had kept the camera on his phone on as he battered Carol Maltesi, 26, with a hammer while she was naked and tied up to a stripper pole with a bag on her head before slitting his victim’s throat, mid January.

The man then waited a day before trying to burn the mother-of-one’s face to disguise her identity along with purchasing a saw to dismember her body into 15 pieces.

Fontana, who also works in a bank, then bought a deep freezer from Amazon and kept her body in four bin bags at his home before dumping Maltesi’s remains in Val Camonica, an area where he had spent several holidays.

According to Italian media, this happened after Maltesi was reported missing when she didn’t show up for an event in a lap dancing club.

Boyfriend paid dead woman’s rent to keep the illusion she was still alive

The remains of Carol, who turned to adult entertainment during the pandemic to support her child, were found earlier this month by a passer-by at Borno near Brescia after coming across the woman’s severed hand inside a discarded bag.

Carol who also worked under the stage pseudonym, Charlotte Angie, was identified after police revealed details of her distinctive tattoos along with being recognised by people who had seen her adult work on Only Fans.

Carol was last seen in January, but Fontana carried on using her smartphone and had sent messages to give the impression she was still alive, even paying the dead woman’s rent where she lived next door to him in Rescaldina near Milan.

Surveillance cameras captured him using Carol’s car near Borno earlier this month when he drove to a holiday spot and dumped her body.

He then went to police to try and throw them off the scent by giving them ‘information’ about her disappearance.

Officers in turn became suspicious and arrested the blogger the dailymail reported.

Fontana broke down and admitted killing Carol as they made a violent adult film together.

‘I don’t know why I did it…’

In his leaked confession Fontana said: ‘We were supposed to make two films, with the second one being more violent. It was the morning of the January 10 or 11 and we were in her house.

‘We finished the first film and then we went to the bedroom where there is a lap dancing pole. I tied her wrists to the pole and put a plastic bag over her head.

‘She was completely naked and I also tied her feet up. I had a hammer and started hitting her on her body, not hard, starting from her legs.

‘Then as I worked my way up I started to hit harder until I got to her head.

‘I don’t know why I did it, I don’t really know what happened. She was still moving her head but I carried on hitting her.

‘Then I suddenly realised what I was doing. I took the bag off her head, I thought she was dead, there was a lot of blood and she was badly hurt.

Entertainer had posted on social media discussing violence against women

‘I didn’t know what to do so I grabbed a kitchen knife and slit her throat. It was an act of kindness; I could see she was suffering.’

Fontana told cops he had deleted the videos from his phone but forensic experts are examining it’s memory card to try and recover the macabre images.

Forebodingly Carol had previously posted video on her Instagram page where she discussed violence against women.

Told the woman according to Italy’s La Stampa: ‘When I thought it was the day against violence against women, a lot of reflections came to mind. I’ve never made videos of this kind on instagram, maybe I’m not even that good at talking. But it’s a topic I care about very much’

Adding, ‘There is a lot of talk about physical violence against women but it is equally important to talk about psychological violence.’

Carol, who had previously worked in a perfume store, had turned to the adult entertainment industry during lockdown to make ends meet and support her six-year-old child.

Colleagues told local Italian media: ‘We knew what she did but she wasn’t ashamed. She had made her own mind up and wasn’t coerced. It was her private life.’

One neighbour said: ‘Her and Davide were an item for a while but then split up. They seemed to get on well afterwards.

‘She had split up from the father of her child, he lived elsewhere and he had their son, but the little one would come and stay every now and then.

Double life that was eating at her

‘My child and him would play together in the courtyard. No-one can believe what’s happened.

‘I know she had family in Holland because she had told me and she had gone there for Christmas.

‘She had even spoken about moving there but nothing had come of it. She was a lovely, kind gentle woman and a devoted mother.’

Fontana is currently in custody and due to appear in front of an investigating magistrate accused of aggravated murder as well as mutilating and hiding a corpse on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: ‘This is a shocking case and some of the officers themselves have been left very upset at the details they have heard.’

Maltesi is survived by a 7-year-old son who lives in Verona with his father, her mother who has health problems, and her father who lives in Amsterdam. A neighbor told Italian media that double-life was eating away at Maltesi. ‘She was always cheerful, but you could see that she was a fragile girl, tense, and agitated, snapping at everyone.’