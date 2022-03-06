6 arrested in Athens Texas torturing woman for a week they met online. Female victim kidnapped and subjected to brutal torture by her captors.

Six people in Texas, four women and two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping a woman they met online and ‘brutally’ torturing her for a week while they held her against her will.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse in a release said that the victim had been ‘severely tortured.’

The suspects of who all hailed from Athens were identified as Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22; Summer Syler Lawrence, 45; Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22; Amanda Marie Andrews, 22; Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30; and Charles K. Bryant, 21. All six have been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

According to the Henderson County Jail website, each suspect’s bond amount was set at $500,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the female victim told investigators that her captors forced her to call them ‘master,’ that they beat her with a walking cane and fists, and burned her with cigarettes and a wax sealer, KLTV reported.

No known motive

A Henderson County investigator met with the woman at a hospital, where she had been taken to treat her injuries. The investigator said she found her face and eyes bruised, bloody, and swollen, and the word ‘rape’ had been shaved onto the back of her head. The victim’s arms, legs, chest, back, and abdomen were also swollen and bruised, and she had cuts on multiple body parts.

The victim also told the investigator that the suspects forced her to eat feces and lettuce that had been spat on.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Not immediately clear is how the victim had come to be targeted and why she was subjected to the ongoing assault.