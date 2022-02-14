Willie Capehart St Petersburg Florida man throws puppy against the wall causing the animal to go blind. Faces animal cruelty charges.

Probably not the animal lover of the year … A Florida man has been accused of throwing a 14 week old puppy against a wall while babysitting.

Willie Earl Capehart, 62, a the time of Friday’s ‘episode’ was supposed to be supervising relatives’ two children at a St Petersburg residence, only for them to across blood on the wall following the sound of a loud bang and a door slamming from another part of the home.

According to an arrest affidavit, the children found the dog cowering against a wall and throwing up, unable to move and having accidents after being thrown, FOX13 reported.

Following the incident, Capeheart who cops say was under the influence of alcohol, left the children alone.

An emergency vet said the puppy suffered serious head trauma and would be permanently blind.

Guardian seeks to press charges

The children’s guardian, who also owns the puppy, said she wants to press charges against Capeheart and that the kids shouldn’t have been left alone.

Capehart, of St. Petersburg, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges, WFLA-TV reported.

Not immediately clear is what led to the man so egregiously abusing the animal.