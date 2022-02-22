Uber driver shoots pregnant female passenger forcing 7 month pregnant woman into emergency C-section, with her and newborn baby boy surviving. No arrest.

And somehow miraculously the unborn child survived…

An Uber driver shot a 7 month pregnant passenger near Atlanta over the weekend, forcing an emergency C-section and the premature delivery of her child, authorities said Monday.

The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in the 2900 block of Camp Creek Parkway in College Park, a little more than 11 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, according to a police statement.

The pregnant woman, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was shot three times, twice in the stomach and once in the leg, police said.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she delivered a baby boy and both were listed in stable condition, WXIA reported.

Uber has no firearms policy

The expecting mother noticed the suspect wasn’t in the same car listed in his Uber profile, which prompted an argument and gunfire, the victim’s father Kenneth Anderson told WXIA.

“I asked him why he wasn’t in the car that they showed on the app. And he got smart with me and I got smart with him,” Anderson said his 36-year-old daughter told him.

The shooting happened after the victim had left their apartment.

‘It was almost like I kind of blacked out,’ Anderson said, recalling the frantic moments after coming to the side of his wounded daughter. ‘I was running wild, I probably dialed 911 about 10 times.’

Uber said it’s cooperating with police and that it forbids both riders and drivers from carrying weapons.

The driver, whose account is now deactivated, had been with the company since December after passing a background check, an Uber spokeswoman said.

‘The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating and our thoughts are with them as they recover,’ Uber said in a statement.

‘We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.’

The Uber driver continues to remain at large.