Olga Fernandez Hialeah Florida mother of two fatally run over after parking spot dispute by man driving black Toyota Corolla. No arrests.

A Florida mother of two has died after being fatally struck by a car following an argument over a parking space in Hialeah.

Video footage captured (see below) responding EMT’s trying to save the life of mother of two, Olga Fernandez on Sunday, February 13th, moments after being struck by a car, whose occupant minutes earlier she had been involved in a dispute over a parking spot.

Despite best efforts, Olga never made it and was declared dead shortly after being rushed to hospital.

Police now seek the owner of a black Toyota Corolla, with the occupant having earlier been embroiled in an argument with Olga before getting in the vehicle, striking Olga and dragging her, before fleeing the scene according to WESH.

The incident unfollowed when Olga’s 24 year old daughter came home to find someone in her assigned parking spot in front of the family home. In turn, Fernandez came downstairs to her daughter’s aid, where she got into an argument with a man, since described as the driver of the black Toyota and demanding that he leave the designated parking spot.

No arrests

The identity of the fleeing driver was not immediately known, with Hialeah Police now looking for a black Toyota Corolla with damage to the front.

Neighbors said Fernandez worked at a gas station across from her apartment according to WPLG.

‘She was a great person,’ a woman who lived in the same building said, after Olga once came to her 3 year old daughter’s aid and ‘gave her CPR’ and saving her life.

Police continue to go over surveillance footage and hope to make an announcement in the near future.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

‘We have lost a great friend, sister, mother, aunt, niece and human being,’ a message on the site reads. ‘Everyone who knew them knew that she was a hard-working, caring woman who lived for her children.

‘Olga not only left us unexpectedly but also left her two children behind. Diana, 24, and Freddy, 18. At times like this it’s important to get together and help your children. We are asking that you help with whatever you can for funeral expenses and other expenses that they will have to face without their mother.’