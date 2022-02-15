Hadley Palmer Greenwich CT socialite mother of four admits filming minors in sealed plea deal. Also implicated is child psychologist, Dr. Jerome Brodlie who failed to notify authorities of voyeurism.

A Connecticut woman and known socialite, and frequent philanthropist party attendee has pleaded guilty to inappropriately filming minors at her multi million dollar Greenwich mansion.

Hadley Palmer, of Belle Haven, CT, was arrested on charges of 3 counts of felony voyeurism, felony invasion of privacy and felony causing injury to a child. As part of a sealed plea deal, other serious charges were dropped.

At present Palmer, a mother of four, is awaiting formal sentencing while serving a 90-day sentence at a women’s prison in Connecticut. If the deal is accepted, she will have to sign the sex offender’s registry. She could potentially face up to 60 months incarceration during sentencing The Stamford Advocate reported.

The voyeurism charge involves recording someone, naked or in their underwear, without their consent or knowledge, with ‘intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desire of such person (defendant) or any other person.’

The charges are in relation to an incident that took place in 2017 and 2018. On the table were other charges too, including of employing a minor in an obscene performance, a Class A felony, and possession of illicit child material the nytimes reported.

Judge rules that plea deal should be filed to protect victims

Of note, reports described Hadley Palmer as being married to a well to do financier along with being the daughter of a wealthy hedge fund founder, Jerrold Fine. The mother of four lives in a $10million home and is a regular on the Connecticut social scene. She owns another property for an estimated $3million.

In June 2020, Palmer reportedly filed for divorce from her financier husband Bradley Palmer of 28 years. While one of their children is aged 19, the ages of the others are unknown. Her kids reportedly went to prestigious private schools, including The Wharton School.

Palmer filed an application for a special probation program after she was arrested in October. The probation, known as ‘accelerated rehabilitation’, sealed the file immediately. In a deal with prosecutors, she agreed to plead guilty to the voyeurism in exchange for the more serious charges against her being dropped.

Judge John Blawie ruled that the file should be sealed to protect the identity of the victims. He said that if the file is opened while redacting some of the documents, it would lead to the minors being identified.

‘Between 2017 and 2018, the defendant knowingly photographed, filmed and recorded certain individuals without their knowledge or consent, and under circumstances where those individuals were not in plain view, and had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and at least one photograph taken by the defendant depicted a person who was a minor,’ he wrote.

Not immediately clear are the chain of events leading to the socialite mother’s arrest in October. The minor victims, along with Palmer, urged the judge to seal the case. A child psychologist, Dr. Jerome Brodlie, has also been arrested along with Palmer for failing to report her crimes to the authorities.

Brodlie was charged with intentionally not reporting Palmer’s alleged crimes to the authorities. Of note, the doctor’s case file has also been sealed since he applied for accelerated rehabilitation, a pretrial probationary program, according to the Stamford Advocate.