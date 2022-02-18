5 year old Dallas boy attacked by dog getting off school bus

Daneka Black Dallas dog owner arrested after unrestrained dog attacks 5 year old boy getting off school bus. Boy was celebrating his birthday.

He was supposed to be celebrating with friends and family. Instead he was fighting for his life…. A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog while getting off a school bus in Far North Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Kavaughn was getting off the bus about 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road, near Frankford Road and Kelly Boulevard, when a dog got out of a nearby apartment and bit him at a residential complex parking lot, the boy’s mother, Krystal Wallace told FOX4News.

The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was stable Thursday evening, police said. The boy made it out of surgery about 1 a.m msn reported.

Police said the dog’s owner, Daneka Black, 31, failed to restrain the animal and was arrested on a felony count of attack by dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

Dallas Animal Services said that the dog had been euthanized. The animal had no prior incidents KTVT repprted. A Dallas police spokesman said Friday the department had no information on the breed of the dog.

According to neighbors at the apartment complex, unleashed dogs had been a problem. Neighbors said multiple emails had been sent out for weeks telling residents to keep their dogs on a leash.

Making the attack particularly egregious was the fact that it happened on the boy’s birthday.

‘The mom is so lovely,’ Council woman Cara Mendelsohn tweeted. ‘She has the weight of the world on her. She doesn’t want press, appreciates the prayers & asked me to give [an] update. Their life is forever changed.’

‘He is a fighter and he is fighting to get better,’ the boy’s mother said according to Mendelsohn.

Come Friday, Black remained in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.