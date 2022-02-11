Charles Connors Memphis McDonalds customer upset with order shoots at two workers from drive thru window, yells racial slurs. Arrested after credit card linked him as gunman.

‘Not luvin’ it’…. A Tennessee man upset with his order has been arrested after shooting at two McDonald’s employees from a drive-thru window last month.

Charles Connors, 61, was in the drive-thru of a Memphis McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue in December and was becoming irate with employees about his order and after paying with his credit card, the customer referred to an employee using racial slurs according to an arrest affidavit.

At the next window, the employees issued a refund to him, only for the would be customer brandishing a handgun at the two employees. He then fired a single shot into building through the window the workers were standing in front of.

No injuries were reported according to Action News 5.

Connors then fled the scene. He was found and taken into custody this week where he admitted to the shooting.

‘I see flashes of it every time.’

Cops were able to make the arrest after investigators received information from his credit card that was used just before he allegedly opened fire WREG-TV reported.

The incident led to the manager saying a bullet passed within an inch of her neck after a refund was issued to the disgruntled man.

‘If I would’ve been over one inch, just a centimeter, an inch, a centimeter, that would’ve been the back of my head,’ Terrika Means told WREG. ‘I see flashes of it every time.’

The would be customer upon his arrest was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

Connors is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.