Two Detroit teens arrested in execution style shooting of couple & 5 year old boy at a home over the weekend. Suspects were known to the family and outraged community.

Michigan authorities have arrested two teenage boys in connection to the shooting deaths of 3 members of a Detroit family, including a 5-year-old child.

The boys, 16 and 17, were located on Monday and taken into custody, police said during a Tuesday news conference. They have not been formally charged and are being held at a youth home.

The bodies of 5-year-old Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found Sunday evening in a home on Evergreen Road.

Police said a concerned relative went to the home around 5 p.m. because they had not heard from the family. All three victims were discovered fatally shot, execution style according to authorities.

5 year old Caleb Harris, was shot twice in his face, his grandmother, Shalesa Floyd, told Click on Detroit.

Does Child Protective Services have blood on its hands?

Tips immediately began pouring in from the community which led investigators to the teens. The teenagers were ‘known to the victims,’ authorities said, without providing a motive for the shootings.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said Caleb was close to celebrating his 6th birthday. He said his death was ‘unimaginable.’

‘I imagine the family was probably prepping for a birthday celebration and tragically their plans have changed,’ he said.

Chief James White said the arrests bring some type of closure to the family but ‘it certainly doesn’t bring back these victims and this 5-year-old.’

‘It’s just inexcusable for anyone to get, whatever the issue was, to get that outraged with whomever they were having conflict with to bring a baby into this and kill them,’ he said.

Shalesa Floyd said Calebs father lived out of state and was ‘in turmoil.’

‘My son is falling apart,’ Shalesa said. ‘I’m hurting deep.’

Floyd said her son had been trying to get custody of Caleb and blamed Children’s Protective Services for not doing more.

‘CPS has a devoted job to do for these children and young adults to look after the welfare of these children and where they go,’ she said. ‘Make sure things are right before you just say we’ll leave him over here. That’s not right for the child, because had it been, my grandson would not be getting ready to be buried at 5 years old.’