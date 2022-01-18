Wilbert Lamont Robinson Hampstead man shoots dead mother, sister and son, 13 at Wilmington shopping complex parking lot. No known motive.

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his own mother, sister, and son outside a Wilmington shopping complex over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington.

Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, of Hampstead is charged with three counts of first degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle, killing his mother, Diretta Robinson, 65 his sister, Trina Lynnette Robinson, 48, and his 13-year-old son, Isaiah Robinson. Police say Wilbert also shot himself and was taken to the hospital for treatment WECT reported.

The child killed was a middle school student at Surf City Middle School.

‘The senseless loss of such a young life is difficult to understand,’ said Steven Hill, superintendent of Pender County Schools according to WRAL. ‘Anytime you lose a student, regardless of circumstance, it’s felt across the district. We will be here for our students, faculty and staff who need any extra support over the days ahead.’

No known motive

Diretta was the matriarch of the tight knit family. Relatives recalled how she loved to cook, and was the one who singlehandedly prepared Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners each year.

‘Diretta was the nicest person you’ll ever meet. She would give the shirt off her back, they didn’t even need to ask, if she felt like they were in need, that’s what she would do,’ said relative Gail Durant according to WLBT.

Police in a statement said it appears that the suspect and victims arrived in the same vehicle together prior to the shooting.

Police say the case has been handed over to the district attorney’s office.

No known motive for the shootings was immediately revealed as authorities continued to seek witnesses.