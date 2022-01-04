Laura Parker Russo Sea Cliff, NY science teacher arrested giving student COVID-19 vaccine without student parent’s permission. Medically unqualified to give jab.

A Nassau County, Long Island science teacher was arrested for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The educator’s arrest follows a teen student receiving the jab without the permission of the boy’s parents according to reports.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested at her Sea Cliff, N.Y, home. After allegedly receiving the dose, the teen went home and told his mother ABC7NY reported.

Police say the mother alerted them to the situation, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it as.

A report via NBCNY indicated that the administered vaccine was that of a Johnson and Johnson brand, which is only recommended for adults.

The vaccine was authentic, but it is unclear how Parker Russo – who has no medical qualifications – obtained it, and cops are now investigating the matter. Not immediately clear is what led to the teacher inoculating the student and whether there were other students the teacher had also administered the vaccine to?

“There you go, at home vaccine”. Police have arrested a Long Island mother for illegally giving a 17 year old boy a shot of Covid vaccine in her home. And there’s video….Only on @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/KpG5vAQaDT — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) January 3, 2022

Captured video caught the moment the medically unqualified teacher injects the student.

‘There you go, at-home vaccine,’ a smiling Russo is heard saying in the video obtained (see directly above) by NBC New York.

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident.

‘It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccinations,’ neighbor Peter Mandzych told via WWNYTV.

The Herricks School District superintendent says Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone cautioned that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies and medical knowledge of handling and procedure the medic said.

‘You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air, and then, you have to give the injection properly,’ he told WWNYTV.

The married mother-of-six was charged under state education law with unauthorized practice of a profession and is now scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.