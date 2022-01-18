: About author bio at bottom of article.

Damien Washam Alabama man kills his mother, Helen Nettles Washam with a ninja sword, injures brother & disabled uncle.

An Alabama man killed his mother with a ninja sword and injured his brother and disabled uncle during an attack at the family home over the weekend, authorities said.

Damien Washam, 23, is accused of setting on his relatives at their home in Semmes, just outside Mobile, on Sunday night.

The son is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Helen Nettles Washam, 61, with a ‘ninja-style’ sword he had recently bought, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect then allegedly used the sword to slash his 52-year-old uncle, George Washington Nettles, in the face and slice his brother Desmon’s wrist.

Washam fled the home immediately after the attack but was arrested a short time later following a police chase, authorities said.

Murder weapon described as ceremonial ninja sword

Officers deployed spike strips to stop his car but they had to use a Taser to apprehend Washam after he tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

The sword he used in the attack was recovered in the front seat of his car WKRG reported.

‘The weapon used in the attack was a ceremonial type, described as a recently purchased ninja sword,’ said Captain Paul Birch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

‘I rarely see murders such as machetes and axes, but I can’t think of a sword murder lately,’ Birch said.

Upon authorities scouring Washam’s home, they found his mother deceased.

His uncle was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe lacerations to his face, while the suspect’s brother underwent treatment at the scene.

Washam was also treated briefly in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

He is set to be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and eluding officers upon his release.