Claudia Camacho Duenas, Glenwood Springs Co mom accused of fatally stabbing her two children, ages, 11 & 18, dead. No known motive.

A Colorado mother has been accused of stabbing to deaths her two children last week in Glenwood Springs.

Claudia Camacho Duenas, 37, upon her arrest was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Glenwood Springs Police said in a Facebook release.

The children, 11 and 18, were transported to a hospital, where they died ‘notwithstanding extensive lifesaving efforts provided by medical professionals,’ police said.

Police responded to a call on Thursday about the stabbing and found an ‘uninvolved civilian’ restraining the suspect. The man told them the woman was responsible for the stabbings.

They said the initial assault took place inside an apartment and continued into the parking lot outside.

Duenas, the biological mother of both victims, was arrested and booked at the Garfield County Jail CBS Denver reported. The whereabouts of the childrens’ father was not immediately known.

‘This type of violence is uncharacteristic for our community and our first responders (Police/Fire) are personally affected by this event. We recognize this affects everyone in our community and we mourn this inexplicable loss of life of these two very young people,’ officials stated.

Police declined to provide any further information about the case, except to say they would be passing their report to the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information should call the GSPD at (970) 384-6500.