A California man according to police tortured and murdered his 24-year-old girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

Saul Nava, 21, is accused of carrying out the deadly attack at the couple’s home in Thousands Oaks, early Friday morning, Christmas Eve, Fox 11 reported, citing police.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call in the 600 Block of McCloud Avenue at the the Lynn Villa apartments around 1:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve. They found the woman unresponsive and with ‘significant injuries throughout her body,’ according to Sgt. Tim Lohman the latimes reported.

Despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives declined to specify the exact nature and cause of death.

Detectives determined that the woman was tortured before her death.

Domestic violence cited

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victim was not publicly released.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Nava’s residence and seized evidence related to the crimes, the department added.

‘This was an incident of domestic violence, and there is no outstanding threat to the community,’ the sheriff’s department wrote in a statement according to FOX11.

Nava was charged with suspicion of murder and mayhem and torture.

In the state of California, the felony of mayhem alleges that the suspect ‘unlawfully and maliciously’ disfigures or disables a victim’s body.

The boyfriend is being held behind bars on $2 million bail. Nava is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

No known motive was immediately known.

Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sgt. Albert Ramirez at (805) 384-4761. To call anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222 – 8477.