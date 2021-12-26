Eric Holland Las Vegas man busted with severed head in stolen truck during traffic stop and arrest for unrelated charges. Identity of homicide victim not known.

A Las Vegas man fleeing police in a stolen truck was stopped during a traffic stop, only for the officers to find coolers full of body parts, including a severed head, inside, according to cops.

Cops pulled over Eric Holland, 57, near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, only to discover he was sought on an outstanding warrant for theft and embezzlement dating to 2019, KLAS-TV reported.

As officers approached, Holland began throwing things, leading to the man having to be tased, before being taken into custody, according to police.

When police searched the bed of his truck, they found several large coolers and discovered there were human remains stashed inside — including the severed head, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It was later revealed Holland had switched the stolen truck for another one during his getaway the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Holland has been charged with using another person’s ID, auto embezzlement of more than $3,500, intent to use a false check and theft of more than $3,500 from outstanding warrants, as well as one charge of open murder.

Identity of victim unknown

To date the identity of the human remains was not publicly divulged. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department declined to say how the severed head came to arrive on Holland’s truck and how long the victim had been deceased.

Police data shows murders in Las Vegas have risen by more than 48% from the start of the year to Dec. 17, compared to the same time period in 2020. There have been 143 reported murders this year, while 2020 saw 96 murders.