Brittany Wilson Missouri woman kills boyfriend with sword at his Cape Girardeau home. Girlfriend tells police she wanted to set him free.

A Missouri woman has been photographed grinning ear to ear in her mug shot after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword, according to police and reports.

Police found Brittany Wilson standing outside her boyfriend’s Cape Girardeau home Friday night at 11:05, covered in blood. Attending officers spotted a sword on the lawn according to a news release.

The victim, identified as Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the bedroom KFVS reported.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

‘Setting him free’

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals, as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was ‘setting him free’ of his entities.

After allegedly stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police KFVS reported.

Police arrested Wilson and transported her to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. Prosecutors presented the case to Judge Frank E. Miller who issued a warrant on Wilson for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

She’s being held on a $2 million bond.