: About author bio at bottom of article.

Amar Shabazz Maryland man sells 600 fake vaccine cards faces federal fraud charges. Advertised wares on social media. Bragged he was going to become rich.

A Maryland man has been accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards that he advertised on Facebook for $75 each.

Amar Shabazz, 23, purchased the fake vaccination cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts, federal prosecutors announced.

‘Covid19 vaccination card who want one. $75 a pop,’ Shabazz wrote in one post, according to a criminal complaint.

A month later, he posted, ‘I sell proof of vaccination cards’ underneath a link to a news article about restaurants requiring proof of vaccination.

Shabazz allegedly told one potential buyer in a private message that he had run out of vaccine cards.

Blackmarket in fake vaccination cards

‘Made 300 today. I’m sold out. Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich,’ he told the person, prosecutors said.

Shabazz, who was only released from prison in April after serving time for possession of illicit child images, allegedly delivered the vaccine cards via the US Postal Service.

Customs and Border Patrol agents seized a package addressed to ‘Mar Sha’ and linked to his phone number in late August amid a crackdown on fake vaccine cards.

After being alerted that his package was delayed by the shipping company, Shabazz allegedly searched online for whether customs were inspecting packages for vaccine cards.

Shabazz then placed another order for vaccine cards from the same website under the name ‘Ace Boogie,’ prosecutors said.

The FBI raided his home in October.

The raid led to law enforcement uncovering a sundry of items in his basement, including a list titled, ‘Things I’m doing when I get out (updated).’ The list included steps to ‘getting money illegally,’ such as buying a burner phone ‘for scamming’ and consulting a lawyer for tips on what ‘not to do.’

Shabazz is facing up to 20 years each for mail fraud and obstruction of justice if convicted in the vaccine card case.