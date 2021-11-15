Texas mom wounded protecting 7 year old daughter during San Antonio road rage shooting incident along I-35 as cops seek identity of gunman who fled scene leaving mom with life threatening injuries.

A Texas woman is in critical condition after being shot in the back Monday morning while protecting her 7-year-old daughter from a road rage shooting.

A male driver is thought to have opened gunfire just before 7am after believing the other driver had cut him off in a turnaround lane, San Antonio police said accord to KSAT.

The 29-year-old woman climbed into the back seat of the car driven by her husband to screen their daughter from the bullets.

The husband drove his wife to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital, with the victim later transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were processing the family car outside Mission Trails.

Police said the shooter did not stop, and officers are looking for surveillance video for more information. They found shell casings at an on-ramp from Interstate 35 to Interstate 10 near Burbank High School. The identity of the gunman was not immediately known.

Rising incident or road rage shootings in the US

The road rage shooting is the latest episode of gun rage on US roads and highways with a June report highlighting the rising trend of gun violence on US roads.

According to a report cited by ABC News, as of June 7, a person was killed or injured in a suspected road rage shooting on average every 18 hours in the United States, according to an analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety of data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

These incidents have increased steadily as well in recent years. The number of people shot and killed or wounded in road rage shootings nearly doubled over the past 12 months, from a monthly average of 22 deaths and injuries from June 2016 through May 2020 to a monthly average of 42 deaths and injuries between June 2020 and May 2021, Everytown found.