Sara Nicole Morales pregnant Florida librarian killed in road rage shooting she initiated with motorcyclist in Orange City.

A pregnant Florida woman is dead after allegedly initiating a road rage incident with a motorcyclist in Orange City over the weekend.

Sara Nicole Morales, 35, hit Andrew Derr‘s motorcycle intentionally with her blue Kia along the 1400 block of N. Volusia Ave around 5 p.m., Saturday, according to investigators. Derr was not injured in the minor accident. The motorcyclist and a witness followed Morales while she drove away from the scene.

The motorcyclist and witnesses contacted law enforcement while following the hit and run driver to her home while also attempting to get her to stop, only to refuse.

Upon Morales reaching home, she went inside and reportedly retrieved a firearm. Returning outside, Morales then confronted Derr and the witnesses while they were on the phone with 911, according to the police.

Derr, who has a valid Florida concealed weapons permit, drew his firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Morales.

No pending charges as police continue to investigate

Orange City Fire Rescue responded to provide medical care at the scene before Morales was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Morales’ handgun was recovered on the scene. She was reportedly four to five months pregnant and leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a fiancé. She was a librarian at the Pierson Public Library.

Derr remained on scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Not immediately clear is what led to the pregnant woman ‘intentionally’ striking the motorcyclist, how or why the motorcyclist and other witness came to follow Morales and why the woman, who was heard on 911 saying she felt threatened returning outside her home with a loaded gun.

Orange City Police Department, in conjunction with the Florida Attorney General’s Office, continue to investigate the incident. No one has been charged at this time.