Patricia Lampron Dorchester school principal attacked by 16 year old student left unconscious and suffering head injury and broken ribs as Boston area school officials condemn attack & launch investigation.

A Boston public school principal was left unconscious and hospitalized after she was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old female student in front of other staff, students and parents according to reports.

Patricia Lampron, 61, the principal at Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries following Wednesday’s attack according to WBZ-TV.

The educator reportedly suffered a head injury and broken ribs in the alleged attack. Another unnamed staff member was also allegedly assaulted.

The student was arrested on two counts of assault and battery, including on a person over 60, causing serious injury. The teen girl was scheduled to be arraigned at Dorchester Juvenile Court.

The incident led to the Dorchester area school being closed on Thursday.

‘This violent behavior will not be tolerated,’

Before the assault, the student told Lampron and the other assaulted school employee to stop following her, according to witnesses.

The episode led to a swift response from school officials.

‘This violent behavior will not be tolerated,’ Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. ‘The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Boston Public Schools. I am personally involved and am ensuring we are taking immediate and swift action.’

Members of the school’s Safety Team and Crisis Team will be available to students on Friday, according to WHDH.

It remained unclear why the female student set on the principal and a second educator and whether there had been prior incidents involving the pupil.