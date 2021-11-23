Missoula mom stabs her two young children to death with steak knife

Leannah Gardipe Missoula Montana mother stabs her two young children to death with steak knife saying she wanted to save them. Held on $10m bond.

A Montana woman accused of stabbing her two young children to death was ordered held on $10 million bond after appearing in court, Monday afternoon.

The court hearing follows Leannah Gardipe, 34, being accused of stabbing her two young children at their Missoula home, Friday morning.

The mother is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son NBC Montana reports.

Judge Alex Beal set Gardipe’s bond at $10 million, saying he intended to make it unattainable because she is ‘the greatest threat to society and herself.’

The killings follow Gardipe telling her mother she wanted to ‘save her babies’. A steak knife found near the bodies of her two children was identified as the murder weapon.

‘I was supposed to die today,’

Missoula County Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Patty Ann Drive Friday just after 8 a.m. for a report of a homicide after the suspect’s mother notified authorities 8KPAX reported.

The children’s grandmother said she received a call from her daughter earlier that morning, saying she had just saved her two babies.

Asking if that meant killing them, Gardipe is alleged to have responded in the affirmative according to the relative.

Gardipe after having gotten off the phone with her mother then called 911 to report the murders, while also telling dispatch that she was supposed to also die that day.

‘I was supposed to die today,’ Gardipe alleged told dispatch.

Responding sheriff deputies found the children in their beds with knife wounds and defensive marks on their hands.

Deputies recovered a bloody serrated steak knife, described as the murder weapon underneath the children’s bed.

Law enforcement executed search warrants on the home where they found a note at the threshold of the bedroom where the children were found that read ” [i]t was the only way that we all wouldn’t burn, now I’m the only one of us that will.”

Gardipe is currently being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility.

She is expected to undergo a mental evaluation before her next hearing which has been set for Dec. 6.