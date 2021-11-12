Brazilian 10 yr old girl dies after hair gets stuck in pool drainage system

Laise Pegorini Franzen Brazilian 10 year old girl dies in freak accident after hair gets stuck in pool drainage system. Authorities investigate.

A 10-year-old Brazilian girl has died in a freak accident upon her long, curly hair getting stuck in the drainage system of her swimming pool according to local reports.

Laise Pegorini Franzen suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday when she became trapped underwater for a long time at her home in the Sao Cristovao neighborhood of Faxinal dos Guedes in the state of Santa Catarina, according to the Sun.

Her family rushed her to Hospital Sao Cristovao, where she was declared dead, G1 reported.

‘We can’t find the words at this moment to express the pain at losing such a beloved little one, our little Laise,’ the girl’s school, the Colegio Integracao in the town of Xanxere, posted on Facebook.

‘May God comfort the hearts of her parents and brothers. We will miss her every day at our school. Her smile, her way of being that enchanted everyone. You will remain in our hearts forever,’ it added.

Laise, who lived with her parents and two brothers, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Her death has been ruled accidental but the investigation is ongoing.