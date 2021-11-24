Katrina Alspaugh Las Vegas woman refuses to wear face mask at airport arrested, proceeds to yell obscenities. Rising trend of misbehaving airline passengers.

A female passenger was arrested over the weekend after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask at a Las Vegas airport, only to then go into an obscene gesture tirade upon being taken to custody.

Police said Katrina Alspaugh first caused a scene Sunday at the security checkpoint at McCarran International Airport when she held up her fist in an attempt to punch another passenger who complained she wasn’t wearing a face covering, KLAS reported.

Alspaugh refused to identify herself to police, and because the other passenger did not want to press charges, the Las Vegas native continued through the airport and boarded a plane.

It proved to be short lived.

As Alspaugh boarded an Allegiant Air flight — the passenger was removed by an airline worker after allegedly refusing to comply with a federal requirement to wear a face mask while on the plane.

Unruly passengers shoots up

Police said as officers were escorting Alspaugh off the jet bridge, she yelled ‘Let’s go Brandon’ — a substitute for ‘F–k Joe Biden,’ and other obscenities.

Alspaugh was booked on one count of public conduct in an airport and was released from jail shortly after, according to court records cited by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Of note, Alspaugh was previously cited for harassment in 2020. Court records show she was found guilty of domestic battery in 2002, and charged with domestic battery again in 2017 but the case was dismissed after she completed counseling and community service. She was charged with assault in 2011, and that case also was later dismissed.

Airlines have to date in 2021 reported over 5,240 instances of misbehaving passengers to the Federal Aviation Administration. The majority of the complaints (3800) stem from people refusing to wear face coverings according to the FAA.