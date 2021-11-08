Jasper Wu 23 month old Fremont boy killed by stray bullet while riding in mom’s car along Oakland interstate 880. Occupants of two cars shooting at each other along freeway now sought.

A 23 month old toddler boy died Saturday after he was struck by a stray bullet while his mother drove along Interstate 880 in Oakland, California.

The California Highway Patrol said it received a call about the shooting shortly after 2 p.m., NBC Bay Area reported.

The family told the station that 23-month-old Jasper Wu was asleep in a car seat when the bullet struck him in the head. A total of three adults and two other children were in the car at the time, with no other person injured.

Jasper was rushed to the University of California-San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital, where efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

KRON reported the party of four were traveling home to Fremont from San Francisco when the 23 month old boy was hit.

Occupants of two vehicles who exchanged gunfire at each other now sought

The gun violence occurred after two people in two cars exchanged gun-fire along the I-880 at 7th st and Oakland, ABC7News reported.

Police said evidence they collected appeared to indicate the family wasn’t targeted.

Sgt. Raul Gonzalez told The Chronicle that detectives believe the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes and that ‘bullets traveled onto the southbound side and an errant bullet struck the child,’ according to an initial, preliminary investigation.

Family members are receiving help from Asian-American community organizations.

‘Their family is now changed forever,’ said Hudson Liao of organization Asians Are Strong. ‘Their lives are absolutely shattered and destroyed because we haven’t been able to protect our people in our city and our state at all.’

Fremont family members too upset to speak on camera told ABC7 they want those responsible to turn themselves in.

Oakland City Council member Noel Gallo was outraged over an innocent life lost.

‘The reality is, this is insanity. I see it everyday, gang activity has risen, especially when it comes to little ones, someone’s family member, it’s unacceptable,’ Gallo told ABC7.

Detectives have asked for help from the public in apprehending the suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information information should contact CHP’s Investigation tip line at 707-917-4491.