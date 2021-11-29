Daisy Grace Lynn George 11-year-old East Texas girl shot dead by her father while hunting over Thanksgiving weekend.

A Texas man accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while the pair went hunting over Thanksgiving weekend.

The victim was identified by her family as Daisy Grace Lynn George, of Hallsville in eastern Texas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office reported that the fatal incident took place at around 5pm on Saturday in a wooded area near Young and Hickey roads.

Authorities learned from 911 callers that a father had accidentally shot his daughter with a high-powered rifle.

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the scene and located the 11-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

How did father end up shooting daughter?

A medical helicopter was requested to evacuate Daisy, but all helicopters had been grounded due to inclement weather conditions in the region KFDM reported.

Daisy was instead rushed by ambulance to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview 13 miles away, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The local sheriff’s office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have jointly launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

‘Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,’ Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher stated in a news release. ‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.’

The child’s father has not been named. As of Monday morning, no charges have been announced in connection to her shooting death.

Daisy was a sixth-grader at Hallsville Junior High School, where administrators announced on Sunday that all staff and students throughout the district would be encouraged to wear purple, which was the 11-year-old’s favorite color, on Monday, reported KETK.

Meanwhile, a family member has stated a GoFundMe campaign to help with Daisy’s funeral expenses.

‘Through a hunting accident we lost a very special little girl,’ Deborah George wrote in the description. ‘She was always a joker trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved to draw her heart out. Daisy loved to be surrounded by the outdoors. Always down for an adventure big or small.’

Authorities continue to investigate.