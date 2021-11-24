Connor Wolfe 5 year old Pen Hills Pennsylvania boy shot dead by 6 year old sister while playing unattended at home with unsecured gun.

A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by his older sibling at a Pennsylvania home Monday night after the siblings and another child were left alone in a bedroom with an unsecured firearm.

Connor Wolfe, was shot at about 5:30 p.m. inside the residence Penn Hills Township, WTAE-TV reported, citing police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

‘There was children playing in the back bedroom when one of the children was shot,’ Lt. Venerando Costa, of the Allegheny County Police Department, told WTAE.

Police said it appeared a parent legally owned the gun used in the shooting.

The case will be handed over to the district attorney’s office, which will decide if any charges will be filed.

‘Kids don’t know. They think they’re toys’

Connor Wolfe was a kindergarten student in the Penn Hills School District. The district released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Penn Hills School District confirms the passing of our kindergarten student Connor Wolfe yesterday. We ask all members of our PH community to remember Connor and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Counselors and Social Workers will remain accessible for students and staff who need extra support during this very difficult time.”

The shooting left local residents reeling.

‘Just praying for the family, hoping that they make it through,’ neighbor Alfred Robinson told WTAE.

Robinson’s wife, Shari, added: ‘These guns got to be locked up. Kids don’t know. They think they’re toys. They have to be locked up because this is what happens.’

“It’s a ridiculous loss,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told Channel 11.

In an effort to prevent another senseless death, Hissrich wants every gun owner to know they can pick up a gun lock for free at zone offices or at police headquarters.

“Anyone who accepts the responsibility of owning a gun should have the responsibility and common sense to make sure that gun is secure,” Hissrich added.