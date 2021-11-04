Brandy Littrell Lyft driver carjacked, forced into woods & shot at 7 times and left for dead by Dontarius McGee, 17 year old teen.

A Mississippi man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a Lyft driver and making her crawl through a wooded area before shooting at her multiple times according to reports.

Brandy Littrell’s afternoon of terror happened Wednesday after picking up Dontarius McGee at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and driving him to another apartment complex in Jackson, according to WJTV. McGee at some point pulled a gun on Littrell, 36, and forced her into the backseat, before driving her to a wooded area.

From there McGee, 17, instructed Littrel to get out of the car and walk into the woods near by. He shot her seven times before taking her phone and car and leaving her for dead according to Jackson Deputy Chief of Police Deric Hearn.

‘He said, ‘Get on your knees,” Littrell told WAPT-TV. ‘So, I got on my knees, and then I heard the first shot.’

Littrell told that station that she covered her blood-drenched face and waited a few minutes for her attacker to leave before dragging herself out of the woods to a nearby apartment complex to find help.

Rideshare drivers speak out after one of their own is carjacked and shot while on the job. For Brandy Littrell, @lyft was her main source of income… after losing her job on Monday. A @gofundme has been set up to help her get back on her feet. ⬇️https://t.co/mNfFaaRw6F pic.twitter.com/pA2sAKmyYo — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) November 4, 2021

‘I realised I wasn’t dead’

‘I realised I wasn’t dead, I hadn’t bled out, so I was like, I don’t want my family to not know what happened to me. And so I’m like crawling out of the woods and get enough strength to stand up,’ Littrell told WAPT-TV.

Police said Littrell was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was treated for her injuries in her leg, arm, back, stomach and breast. Littrell said that she is recovering and is alive ‘by the grace of God.’

‘I’m just super grateful to be alive and my family are safe. And that’s what I’m grateful for,’ Littrell told WAPT-TV.

McGee who was arrested shortly after the attack, faces charges of carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Of note, McGee is alleged to have previously sought to rob at least one other driver. Police believe the 17 year old teen may have carried out the crime a number of times past.