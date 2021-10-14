Yvonne Wu o ff-duty NYPD cop shoots dead her ex-girlfriend’s new lover while also seriously injuring her ex before surrendering after waiting for couple to return to Brooklyn home.

Love triangle turns deadly. An off-duty NYPD police officer shot dead her ex-girlfriend’s new lover and seriously injured her former partner after lying in wait in the bedroom for the couple to return home.

Yvonne Wu, 31, wearing her officer’s jacket, opened gun-fire at the pair after she sat waiting on her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li‘s bed in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening, police said.

Li’s new girlfriend, 24-year-old Jamie Liang, died after being shot in the chest by the jilted officer ‘possibly more than one time’ at the Bensonhurst home.

The couple were taken to Maimonides Medical Center where Liang was pronounced dead, while Li remained in a serious but stable condition after being struck in the torso.

Wu, who, works at the 72nd precinct and has been an NYPD cop for five and a half years, reportedly said, ‘That’s what you get,’ after the shooting.

‘That’s what you get…’

Wu and Li had been in a two-year relationship and lived together before they broke up last month.

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, of the Brooklyn South patrol district, refused to name the officer but said that she handed herself in when police arrived at the house and was ‘calm and collected and very forthcoming’.

Kemper said the officer shot the two women inside a home belonging to her 23-year-old ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn, at 7901 19th Avenue, in Bensonhurst.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday, he said.

‘We believe the cop was inside the residence before the other two females came home,’ said Kemper.

One of the dead woman’s friends told The Daily News that Li and Wu lived together in Bay Ridge until about a month ago, when they broke up.

They had been together for about two years.

‘So calm. No emotions. Nothing.’

Witness, Valerie Wares said she saw police giving CPR to one of the victims and said Wu looked very calm after the shooting.

She told CBS Local that Wu was already outside the home when police arrived and confessed immediately.

She said: ‘In her NYPD jacket, which was curious. It was so strange. She was so peaceful and calm.’

‘She didn’t say anything,’ neighbor Rocco Perna, 44 told the nypost. ‘She was so quiet. No emotions, nothing. She was handcuffed and they put her in the car, that was it. She didn’t fight back or nothing. Didn’t say a word.’

The alleged shooter had worked on Tuesday night and was due to head back to the office on Wednesday evening.

Kemper said the case is being treated as a homicide.

He said it was unclear whether Wu used her service weapon, but there was ‘a very good chance it is.’

‘The motive is believed to be domestic in nature,’ said Kemper.

Kemper said that the officer had no known disciplinary problems.