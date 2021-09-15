Mark Metzger Galveston attorney dressed as Halloween slasher Michael Myers arrested after beach stroll with blood covered knife and mask led to public fears. Insists he was just playing a prank.

A Halloween enthused attorney was arrested after having gone for a stroll along a Texas beach dressed as slasher movie villain Michael Myers – complete with a fake, blood-covered knife.

Galveston attorney Mark Metzger in ‘mock humor’ dressed as the silent Halloween killer when Hurricane Nicholas shut down courts for the day on Monday, he told KTRK.

Metzger’s stroll got viral attention on social media along from local police.

‘Not everybody knows what’s going on but I think it’s pretty clear that it’s a prank,’ he told KTRK.

‘It’s something to be laughed at, it’s not a crazy guy with a chainsaw walking around it’s a known fictional character with a kitchen knife.’

Life mirroring (cinema) art

Unless of course it isn’t a prank and just another ‘bloody’ day in carnage saturated feared America. Or to put it another way, ‘when life mirrors art.’

Metzger said when cops first approached him, he tried to stay in character as the killer but he soon realized authorities meant business and apparently even drew their weapons. Someone had called 911, The Galveston County Daily News reported.

‘It felt like a scene outta ‘Scooby-Doo’ after he handcuffed me and he pulled the mask off,’ Metzger said in the KTRK interview. ‘It was like, ‘Oh, I would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling Karens.’’

After handcuffing Metzger, officers realized the knife and blood were fake, according to Sgt. Stacy Papillion.

He was cited with disorderly conduct and released from jail.

Metzger in a Facebook post said he was ‘still fuzzy’ about what he had done that was illegal.