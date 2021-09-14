Kali Cook Galveston County, Texas 4 year old girl dies of COVID-19

4 year old Texas girl dies of COVID-19 after being infected by...

A 4-year-old Texas girl has died of COVID-19 — which she is believed to have contracted from her mother, a staunch anti-vaxxer.

Kali Cook died in her sleep at home in Bacliff on Tuesday, just five hours after she woke in the early hours with the first signs of a fever, the child’s mother, Karra Harwood told local media.

‘Kali was perfectly fine, and then she was gone,’ the grieving mother told the Houston Chronicle. ‘It took her so fast.’

Harwood said she had tested positive the previous day, with her and her fiancé, William Tucker, already out of work because they were sick and quarantining at home.

‘I tried to stay away from her and didn’t want her and my other kids to get it,’ she told the Galveston County Daily News of Kali and her brother and 5-month-old sister, both of whom also got infected.

Texas vaccination rates trails national average and other US states

The mom admitted that she now regrets opposing COVID-19 vaccines. In Texas, the vaccination rate is just on 49 percent, according to recent official statistics. That number pales in comparison to New York, where total percentage of eligible vaccination rate is 62% and 67% in Massachusetts, 57% in California, with the national average being 54.5%.

‘I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it,’ the mother told of the shots.

‘Now, I wish I never was,’ she admitted.

Kali was the first child to have died of COVID-19 in Galveston County during the pandemic, which has seen nearly 50,000 confirmed cases and more than 470 other deaths there, according to local health officials.

‘This is a terrible thing, but I think people need to know about it,’ area health official Philip Keiser told the Galveston County Daily News of the toddler’s death.

‘It’s very important, if your kids are sick, not to say, ‘Oh, they’re going to be OK,’’ Keiser said. ‘If your kids are sick, go seek out medical care.’

Kali had just started pre-kindergarten classes, but there is no suggestion she got infected there, officials said. Contact tracing has not shown her being close to anyone who was infected other than her family.

The county reflects the Texas average with around 50 percent so far vaccinated, although a recent spike in infections from the Delta variant has seen an uptick in those getting the shots, the local paper said.

Meanwhile, Harwood has launched an online fundraiser to help while she and her fiancé are still out of work. As of Tuesday morning a week after Kali’s death, $20,700 had been raised.

‘Her heart was too pure for this cruel world and God decided he needed another beautiful angel on his side,’ they wrote of Kali.

‘We are all so broken and lost and just trying to figure out how we are gonna get [through this life] without her light,’ the pair added, saying they are ‘overly stressed and hurting.’