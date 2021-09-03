Angela Gomez Lynn Lynn Massachusetts mail carrier sentenced for stealing stimulus checks. Postal worker busted after video caught her going through mail.

A former Massachusetts postal worker was sentenced this week for allegedly stealing stimulus payments and other mail from customers along her route according to a Department of Justice release.

Angela Gomez, 40, of Lynn, was sentenced Thursday to three months in prison and three years of supervised release for stealing mail, including almost $5,000 in stimulus payments, and making over $16,000 in fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals. She pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee back in May.

Authorities started investigating in February 2020 when a gift card intended for a customer on her route never arrived, prosecutors said. Records indicated that the gift card was used for purchases delivered to Gomez’s home address.

Upon other customers complained of missing mail, a subsequent surveillance of Gomez showed her going through and stealing mail on 21 separate occasions according to NBC Boston.

An Eastern Bank investigator also contacted federal investigators after the bank noticed multiple unauthorized ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases using three different accounts owned by individuals who lived on Gomez’s mail route.

Additional video footage from stores incriminated postal worker

Video footage from Walmart and Target showed Gomez making unauthorized purchases using debit cards associated with three compromised Eastern Bank accounts. The female mail carrier was also caught on video making cash withdrawals from Eastern Bank ATMs MassLive reported.

Federal prosecutors said Gomez also stole four stimulus payment checks totaling $4,800 which were intended for delivery to customers on Gomez’s mail route.

As part of her plea agreement, she will be required to pay $21,387 in restitution to her victims.